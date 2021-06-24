It should go without saying that having strong school systems directly correlates to having stronger communities. However, the reasons for that, and how to achieve this, often isn’t as obvious. Local business leaders recently received a crash-course on this connection during the monthly North 65 Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Kevin Fitton, Executive Director of Art and Science Academy in Isanti was the featured speaker at the luncheon. He has been the executive director at Art and Science Academy since 2019; the school has been in the community for seven years.
“Why would you talk about schools and communities? It seems kind of like a weird business topic, it doesn’t seem to quite correlate,” Fitton said.
He went on to explain that some of the bedrock foundation of communities is the services they are provided and the ability to develop and grow opportunities within the community.
History of education
The earliest record of public education in the United States Fitton found was in 1647 Massachusets. Before that time, children may receive a basic education consisting of reading, writing, and math from their parents, a nanny, or possibly a tutor, he said. Any other needed education was typically received on-the-job.
“But, starting in the 1600s, this idea of actually having a set education started to come about, and then, from there, it really starts to become a bigger issue once you hit the Industrial Revolution,” Fitton commented. “So, you’re really looking at 1800s forward is when it really starts to take off, because they start to realize you need people who have skills; you need people who know how to do things, whether it’s running machines or being able to do bookkeeping or being able to do any of those sorts of things that all of you require employees to do.”
The Minnesota constitution requires that children be provided an education, and currently there are talks of amending the constitution from requiring an “adequate” education to requiring a “quality” education, which Fitton noted had a lot of implications as it pertains to the resources needed to provide a quality versus an adequate education.
There is nothing in the US Constitution requiring education, but the federal government offers states money to provide education if states “accept their strings,” Fitton said, adding that Title programs, special education, and other such programs came about due to federal funding. “Otherwise, federal government really doesn’t have much control on state education. There is not actual constitutional precedent for it, and, if they tried, it would end up failing miserably.”
He pointed out that many countries, such as India, Japan, and New Zealand have national education systems with a nation-wide curriculum with much more straightforward decisions made by those in control.
other options to standard public schools
Charter schools were introduced 30 years ago in 1991, with Minnesota signing the first charter law in the entire country, according to Fitton.
Minnesota educates just under 900,000 students, of which about 10% are Latino, 12% are African-American, 7% are Asian, and 2% are Native. However, the mix of the population can vary widely based on where the school district is located in Minnesota.
Approximately 16.7% of students in Minnesota receive special education services, which Fitton notes is just under one-fifth of the student population. He added that about 32% of students are low income and 0.7% are homeless.
“So when we talk about services and other things like that, it’s not just schools,” Fitton said. “It’s social services, it’s the courts and truancy, it’s all sorts of things. The school ends up reaching into all different areas, way beyond just these four walls.”
Fitton explained the different school options in Minnesota, all of which are publicly funded besides homeschools and private schools.
Alternatives to a typical public school, such as Cambridge-Isanti, are charter schools, online school, and intermediate districts and cooperatives, according to Fitton. He noted that special education cooperatives, such as Rum River, take on cases and scenarios of high need or specific need students that cannot easily be done in regular districts.
Other publicly funded schools in Minnesota include treatment facilities that offer services to juveniles; Red Wing prison, which houses juvenile offenders; and Bureau of Indian Education and tribal schools.
All publicly-funded schools require teachers to be certified; home-schools and private schools do not require certification.
Why this matters for community development
“If you’re talking about community development, we’re talking about all aspects of it,” Fitton said. “Business, residential, industrial, commercial, services, you name it. Schools are a part of those services. When people go to move to an area, what is the first thing they Google? ‘What are the schools like.’”
Communities that do not have good schools are missing people moving into the community, which Fitton noted is something towns and cities need to consider. “If you want people here, if you want people to move in, if you want growth to occur, you have to have the services and infrastructures available to do that,” he said. “And, this is one of those pieces. Just like having water service, having electricity, having garbage service, all those other city services and other things that are going on, schools are also one of those services.
“To be able to afford the bigger programs, the bigger schools, larger services and things like that, you need to grow a tax base, because, unfortunately, at least right now, the American system is mostly based on taxes – whether property taxes, local taxes, state taxes, federal taxes, you name it, it’s all based on taxation,” Fitton pointed out.
He explained that local property tax makes up between 15-30% of the local school budget, and the federal portion is between 5-20%. The vast majority of school funding, 60% or more, comes from the state. Funding is based on enrollment, with schools receiving approximately $8,000 per student attending school full-time for the full year.
“Many people think the majority of school funding is from local taxes, but that is not the case,” Fitton said. “When you grow your tax base, the individual contribution spreads out. So, in order to generate this much funding in a low tax area, you have to have a really high tax rate. But, if you have a large tax base area, you can collect the same amount on a much lower tax rate, being able to do exactly the same thing. And that’s where developing a community is a really big piece. By building up those businesses and industry and services and things, you’re actually adding to making it easier for schools in doing their role and their part to play in this.”
How does this all tie in?
Typically, one of largest employers in a community are the schools, and those employees tend to be a lot of the more educated people in the community. “Schools are actually a resource in terms of the amount of knowledge and other things that they are bringing into their communities,” Fitton said.
Locally, Art and Science Academy employs about 60 staff. Cambridge-Isanti employs “hundreds of people.” Cambridge Christian School has at least 30 staff, and Rum River Special Education cooperative employs about 50 people.
Fitton pointed out that most school dollars are spent locally, with about 60-70% of a school’s budget paying for staff. The remaining 10-20% of a school’s budget is spent on utilities, maintenance, curriculum supplies, and stuff for classrooms. However, the classroom portion of a budget actually makes up a small piece. A large chunk of the remainder of the budget is used to maintain buildings, and to provide transportation and food services.
How do businesses fall into this piece?
Businesses can be a part of building strong schools and communities by looking for opportunities to partner with the local schools, Fitton said.
For instance, schools look for opportunities to provide real-world education for kids. Businesses can also offer internship and employment opportunities for older students.
“Someone was saying earlier about trying to find your employees,” Fitton said. “One of the easiest things to do is to start reaching them when they are younger, and getting them to start thinking about what careers they might want to be doing.”
Schools can offer businesses opportunities by using them to supply the school with needed materials and services.
There are studies that show strong schools improved communities by having lower crime rates and providing for longer, healthier lives, according to Fitton. He explained that many communities grow or die due to the push/pull factor, what pushes people out of the community or what pulls people into a community.
Some other ways in which businesses can assist schools in creating a strong school and strong community are through creating career and technical education partnership programs, providing internships, being a guest presenter in the classroom, sponsoring community events and youth organizations, and providing scholarships.
“Strong schools end up being strong communities,” Fitton concluded.
