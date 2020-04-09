A portion of Interstate 35 in Chisago County will be undergoing construction improvements this summer as part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 188 statewide projects.
According to a press release from MnDOT, all scheduled projects will go forward despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is critical that MnDOT continue its work to maintain and improve our state’s transportation infrastructure,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “A safe, reliable and multimodal transportation system is essential to keeping our state running in times of crisis. MnDOT construction projects will continue as scheduled and within the guidance set by state and federal health officials to prevent further spread of COVID-19. We are especially grateful to our employees and partners in labor and the private sector for working together and prioritizing safety for workers on project sites.”
According to the press release, commuters traveling between Harris and the Chisago/Pine County line will experience a lane reduction to one lane in both directions beginning on Monday, April 6 and running through mid-summer as MnDOT performs a concrete road resurfacing project that also includes drainage updates and safety improvements along the eight-mile stretch.
As part of this project, the southbound ramps at Rush City were closed last June, and now the northbound Rush City ramps will be closed for two to four weeks sometime early this summer.
