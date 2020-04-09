Isanti Ambassador Program canceled

On the heels of the Cambridge Ambassador and Minneapolis Aquatennial Ambassador’s announcements that they would be suspending this year’s programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Isanti Ambassador Program has also announced the canceling of this year’s program.
“Over the weekend, the IAP Board of Directors made the official decision to postpone candidacy until summer, 2021,” said the post on their Facebook page.
Like the Cambridge program, a concern for asking for sponsorships from financially struggling businesses and the inability to provide candidates with a complete experience amidst the pandemic were listed as primary reasons for the cancellation.
Current ambassadors Maddy Otten, Shelby Snidarich and Gabby Holboy have agreed to continue representing the city at various events until July, 2021.
The post concluded by emphasizing that this cancellation was only for the Ambassador Program, whose crowning ceremony is the finale for the nearly week-long Isanti Rodeo and Jubilee Days.
“This cancellation is solely in relation to the Isanti Ambassador Program’s events, not the Rodeo Jubilee Days,” the post said.
Currently, no announcements have been made regarding any potential schedule changes for the rodeo itself or the corresponding Jubilee Days events, which are scheduled for July 8-12.
“As of today, the Isanti Firefighters Rodeo Association is watching the progression of the COVID-19 virus and considering it and its threat on events like ours,” said a message on the Isanti Fire District’s Rodeo website. “We hope to have good news in the upcoming weeks and can continue on as planned for our great event in July.”
