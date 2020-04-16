Isanti city parks remain open

While kids are still discouraged by some from playing on playgrounds out of fears of spreading the Coronavirus, the Isanti City Council stopped short of outright closing their playgrounds.
After a brief discussion at its last meeting, the council decided no action would be taken to close city parks and playgrounds in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and Minnesota’s Stay-At-Home order.
It was also decided the city’s compost site would open as scheduled and the city’s clean-up day - scheduled for May 9, would continue as planned. However, if the Stay-At-Home order is extended past May 9, the city would cancel the scheduled clean-up day, according to City Administrator Josi Wood.
Mayor Jeff Johnson started the discussion regarding city parks and playgournds, stating, “I’ve gotten text messages, phone calls, emails, instant messages via Facebook. This one’s huge. Your thoughts on closing of the parks?”
“Absolutely not,” was Council Member Steve Lundeen’s response.
Council Member Dan Collison noted residents in cities that have been closing their playgrounds are not happy.
“We gotta trust that our residents, I think, that they’re going to keep their distance from other people visiting the parks, as well,” he said.
Lundeen added that, if it were broken down to percentage, one-third of Isanti’s residents would want to close city parks and playgrounds, one-third would want them to remain open, and one-third would not care either way.
It was also noted that council members were seeing a lot more people biking and walking than using the parks.
“I do want to share, just for clarification, is the governor himself has maintained all parks and trails to be opened,” Wood said. “I have called almost daily to make sure that has included the playground equipment. That hasn’t changed, and the governor’s order states that it is up to the local jurisdictions on what they want to do with playground equipment. There is no order to close them.”
The council talked about the potential increase in suicide, domestic violence, and other issues that ordering people to stay at home can entail. Members also noted that those who were uncomfortable bringing their children to the parks during the pandemic would stay home.
“I was listening to the local radio station this morning and they took a poll on when this was all over with, what percentage would stay home and what percentage would run out to their favorite restaurant immediately,” Johnson said. “Crazy enough, it was like 57% said they were going to stay home.”
He noted that his wife took his two kids to the park for two hours, came home and bathed them right away. “They are fine,” he said.
Odds and ends
In other business, the council:
•Approved an amendment to city code chapter 160 regarding city fees. Fees have not changed, but the city’s attorney recommended the council include the fee schedule in its ordinance rather than approved by resolution, according to Wood.
•Repealed and replaced city code chapter 233, which regulates pawn shops within city limits.
•Approved an amendment to the development agreement with Legacy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.