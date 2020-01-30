Isanti council addresses complaints about streets

Isanti City Council Member Steve Lundeen and Mayor Jeff Johnson took issue during the Jan. 21 city council meeting with comments made on Facebook regarding the condition of Isanti city streets.
“I’ve seen a lot of posts on Facebook, and it’s driving me absolutely bananas,” Lundeen said. “People are complaining about the city streets in Isanti and the sidewalks. I work anywhere from here to almost Albert Lea, and I drive all over. The city of Minneapolis streets and sidewalks have six inches of ice on them; it’s like driving on a lumber road.”
The streets of Isanti are comparatively better than streets in other cities, he added, noting most cities’ streets are “horrid.”
Despite a salt shortage, Isanti Public Works is doing the best they can to keep the streets clear, he added.
“If people want, I’ll start taking pictures of (other cities’ streets), and I’ll get them posted someplace,” Lundeen said. “The streets in Isanti are very good compared to other cities, and I just want some people to know that.”
Johnson noted that he also drives through numerous other cities for work.
“If I had to go through and rate from one being the worst and 10 being the best, I would say we hit at number nine and the rest hit at number two, if not one.”
Public Works does a fantastic job, he added, noting he would not want to live in any other city.
“I know my wife, my children, myself, and I know our residents are safe on these streets,” he said.
He complimented the Public Works department on doing a good job on the streets this winter, noting that last winter they were worse.
“I guess the best way I can put it is, we’re rubber and you’re glue, and we’ll keep it at that, otherwise I’m going to probably blow my stack,” Johnson continued. “I think Public Works does a phenomenal job, and I’m tired of everybody ranting and raving about how poor these streets are, because I beg to differ.”
Other council action
In other action, the Isanti city council approved to extend the partnership agreement with the city, East Central Regional Library and Isanti Friends of the Library. The agreement provides library outreach services for the residents of Isanti by offering a selection of materials and services at city hall one day a week.
The council also tabled a request from Public Works for the replacement of a boiler at the Public Works building in order for Public Services Director Matt Sylvester to do additional research and hopefully find a less expensive replacement. According to Sylvester, the original estimated cost for replacement was $26,225.
