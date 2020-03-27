Isanti council divided on EDA applicant

An interview for the open City of Isanti Economic and Development Authority initiated an open discussion about differing philosophies involving the commercial growth of the city between council members.
After interviewing candidate Luke Merrill for an open position on the Isanti Economic and Development Authority board, he was approved for the position with a split vote. Mayor Jeff Johnson, and city council members Jim Gordon and Steve Lundeen voted in favor, and City Council Member Paul Bergley voted against approving Merrill for the position; Council Member Dan Collison was absent from the meeting.
Lundeen made the motion to approve Merrill to the board following his interview, but it did not receive a second. Gordon and Bergley explained they were concerned with the way in which Merrill answered the question regarding new business coming into town, noting it appeared as if Merrill wanted to limit business growth in Isanti.
“What I’m gathering out of (question) number four is, you like the city as is, but you would not be afraid to state your opinion in its future growth. The way I look at it is you’re not just going to sit on your hands and let something fly, you would state your opinion,” Johnson said.
Merrill used the hotel as an example, and the incentives it was given. “If I was on the EDA at the time, I gues I would have made a stink hard against that, because that affects our residents,” Merrill said. “You have to consider how these things affect our residents.”
Bergley brought up the example of Coborns coming to town, and how Merrill was concerned about how it would affect Riverside Market. “We’re not here to pick winners and losers,” Bergley said. “We could bring in a million grocery stores if they all passed city code and everything. If another grocery store came to town, we’re not here to say, ‘No you can’t,’ because we already have one.”
He also used the new Dollar General store as an example, noting that some people questioned it due to there already being a similar store with Family Dollar. However, as long as a business meets city code, the EDA cannot turn it away, he explained.
Bergley also used the recently built medical clinic as an example, noting it is similar to his business (chiropractic) and he could have voted no because it would be competition.
Lundeen noted he thought part of what Merrill is saying is the city should not be “giving away the bank” to attract local businesses to town.
Gordon noted he agreed with Merrill regarding the hotel, and that clarified for him Merrill’s answers during the interview and he seconded the motion.
Event permits granted
The council approved event permits for Rum River BMX and the Isanti street dances.
The Race for Life event for Rum River BMX was originally scheduled for April 4-5. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be postponed and take place with another event scheduled during the summer. The event permit was approved with a change of date.
The Isanti street dances will take place June 20, July 18, and Aug. 8 with bands The Farmer’s Daughter, Brother Ferris, and the Brat Pack, respectively.
