Isanti County Auditor/Treasurer now an appointed position

After again hearing from a number of county citizens concerned about losing their right to vote for county auditor/treasurer, the Isanti County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of making the position an appointed one rather than elected every four years. Commissioners Susan Morris, Greg Anderson, Terry Turnquist, and Dave Oslund voted in favor, and Commissioner Mike Warring was opposed.
Introducing the topic at the meeting, Morris stated, “I’d like to thank everyone who has come here today, because I think the fact that you have taken the time to get involved in county government is huge. They say that county government is that layer of government that nobody sees until something goes wrong.”
Explaining that this issue has been discussed and contemplated for a long time amongst the commissioners and their constituents, Morris said it was up to each of the commissioners to vote with their conscience and look at the big picture.
More than half the counties in Minnesota have an appointed auditor/treasurer, and no counties have reversed their decision to appoint versus elect, according to Morris. “We can’t be running county government by the 1940s model that we’ve been running it,” she said, noting the county only has the authority that the state legislature has given it.
She explained there is a lot to the role of auditor/treasurer, and went on to list 24 key factors that are auditor/treasurer responsibilities under state statute. See sidebar on page 8.
“My point is, that is the order in which they appear in the state statute. So, the one issue that is very, very big for all of you is very important to us, but there is a lot of other responsibilities that we see are critically important,” Morris stated. “I want to see the most qualified person in this position. Not just the person who gets the most votes. It was said before, and I will say it again, the only requirement to hold this position is a resident of the county 18-years-old.”
She explained there is a provision for appointing an assistant auditor under state statute. “You want to know why? Because if somebody gets elected and is not qualified for the job, the county has the option of appointing an assistant auditor to make sure the work gets done,” she added, noting one of the requirements the state should have for anyone who wants to run for auditor/treasurer is to hold a CPA.
“We need a qualified person to run this office. Right now we are so blessed and so fortunate Chad Struss is our auditor. The leader of leaders and very much respected by all those who work with him. Chad also holds a master of public administration degree, besides a CPA,” Morris continued. “Chad needs to be on our leadership team and with our new design of the county, he will not – he won’t say this publicly – but I know he is excited about this potential new role here in Isanti County. He has the qualifications and vision to do an excellent job as a division leader.”
She further explained that the new design of county government to a customer service model will make county government more accessible to county residents. “The goal and vision is efficiency and customer first,” she said. “Our antiquated model of the 1940s does not serve us well. We can do a better job, and that’s the reason why over half the counties in the state of Minnesota have appointed an auditor/treasurer versus an elected.”
The current siloed approach of county government wastes taxpayer money and is a time-waster, Morris continued. She told of her success in achieving free and fair elections in Texas, and how Minnesota is the only state that does not have local offices run on party affiliation, allowing for common sense to govern rather than party affiliation.
“I get your frustration over the last election. We all want fair elections,” Morris said. “I think the foundation of why this country is so great is fair elections and the rule of law. And, without that, we could be as corrupt as anybody, and I believe that the rule of law still stands in this nation.”
Warring’s opposition
Warring noted there are two other elected officials in the county who are elected and lead divisions – county sheriff and county attorney. “It comes down to the bottom line of are we willing to give up a right? We have the right to vote,” Warring said. “Are we willing to give that up because it might be a more efficient thing? I agree we have a tremendous auditor/treasurer, but I don’t see why you can’t function as an elected official and a division leader. I will not vote to take away anyone’s right to vote.”
Anderson stated that he understood the issue and received just as many calls and emails from constituents supporting the appointment of auditor/treasurer as he did opposing it. He also encouraged those who were concerned about free and fair elections to become election judges.
Turnquist also stated that he had received just as many calls and emails supporting the appointment for auditor/treasurer as opposing it. He also reiterated that the county sheriff has to be a licensed peace officer and the county attorney has to be an attorney, but there is not a requirement that auditor/treasurer needs a CPA.
Oslund stated he has pondered this issue for a long time to come to a decision.
Voters can overturn decision
While the decision to change the position to an appointed one was in the hands of the commissioners, there is a method for citizens to overturn that decision, via a “reverse referendum.” This entails the collection of signatures of at least 5% of the number of voters in the last election, at which time the question must be placed on the ballot during the next general election. The determination of the position as appointed versus elected would then be established by a majority of the votes in that election.
