The public is invited to attend Isanti County Master Gardener 2021 Seminars and Tours. The seminars and tours are free and open to the public. For access to the online Zoom seminars and participation in the on-sight tours, call 763-689-8254. There will be a limited number of participants that can take part in the tours, so interested participants are encouraged to sign up early.
Monthly Thursday evening ICMG 2021 seminars
Thur, April 8, 7 p.m.: Sharon Johnson, owner of Minnesota Fresh Farm, (Zoom webinar) “Seed selection and gardening tips”
Thur, May 13, 7 p.m.: Jill Arnoldy, ICMG, (Zoom webinar) “Succulents”
Thur, June 10, 7 p.m.: Dr. Caitlin Potter, Cedar Creek Tour, “Cedar Creek Reserve Exploration.”
Thur, July 8, 7 p.m.: John Nordin, ICMG, “Community Garden Tour”
Thur, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.: Barry Wendorf, Isanti County Parks Director, “Wayside Prairie Park Tour– Pollinator Project.” Exact time is tentative.
Thur, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.: Travis Gienger, Anoka Technical College Horticulture Professor, “Growing Giant Pumpkins”
Thur, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.: Mike Kempenich, (Zoom webinar) “Mushrooms”
Thur, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.: Anne Sawyer, Extension Educator, University of MN, (Zoom webinar) “Healthy Soil”
Thur, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.: Donna Tatting, Chisago County MG, “Caring for Holiday Plants”
Saturday Tours
Sat, June 19, a.m.: Tom Anderson, Friends of Anderson Park, “Partnering with Pollinators”
Sat, Sept. 18, a.m.: Sapsucker Farms, “Farm and Cidery Tour”
Please note the entire series schedule is tentative and subject to change based on COVID, the weather, and other factors.
