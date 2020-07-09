Isanti County readies for historic elections

In what very well may be the most unusual election season in history, the Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer’s office has been busy trying to overcome numerous potential issues with both the Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3 general election caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss gave a presentation to the Isanti County Board regarding those preparations at the July 1 board meeting. The first thing Struss spoke to the board about was the need for election judges in Isanti County, particularly those from the Democratic-Farmer-Laborer party.
Isanti County uses 250 or more election judges during each election, and this year many past judges are not interested due to COVID-19 concerns and natural attrition, Struss noted. Currently, there is a greater need for DFL judges in order to provide party balance of judges at each polling place, he explained.
Each municipality appoints its own election judges, and this takes place before July 17. The auditor-treasurer’s office provides the training for the election judges. Due to the pandemic, all election judges’ training this year is taking place online, Struss said.
Election judges can serve any precinct, he added. The qualifications an election judge must meet include being eligible to vote in Minnesota; being able to read, write, and speak English; and, not be a candidate, a relative of a candidate, or live with a candidate on the ballot in the precinct which they are judging.
The pre-election tasks executed by the auditor-treasurer’s office include preparing the election judge training, testing election equipment, administering absentee voting, and ordering ballots and supplies. Struss noted Isanti County has approximately 25,000 registered voters, and that’s how many ballots are ordered.
This year, the county has replaced its Automark election devices, which are assistive devices for voting, with Omniballot assisted voting devices. They will be available at every polling place and allow voters to mark their ballot without paper and pen. They also have the ability to print ballots if needed.
Voting amid the pandemic
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about significant changes to the polling place and how voting will take place, Struss explained. Each polling place will be provided with hand sanitizer, disinfectant, and masks from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, according to Struss.
The county will be providing polling places with gloves, disinfecting wipes, and alcohol (for the voting machines), he said. Each polling place will also be provided four plexiglass barriers from the county.
Social distancing will be in effect at polling places, and regular sanitation is expected to take place throughout the day on election day, Struss added.
Absentee voting in Minnesota began June 26 for the state primary, and will continue through Aug. 10. Mail-in voting is also taking place during that time. A change this year is that mail-in ballots for the state primary election need to be postmarked by Aug. 11, and can be received in the auditor-treasurer’s office up to two days after the election and still be counted, Struss noted. Mail-in ballots previously had to be received by Election Day. Struss noted this will delay official election results until the Thursday after the election.
Absentee voting for the Nov. 3 general election will take place Sept. 18 through Nov. 2.
Absentee voting has steadily been increasing in popularity throughout the last several elections, Struss told the board. During the 2014 election season, 3.6% of the ballots cast in the primary and 7.5% of the ballots cast in the general election in Isanti County were absentees. Those percentages were 4.55 and 15.24 for the 2016 primary and general election, and 8.01 and 16 for the 2018 primary and general election.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of absentee ballots cast in Isanti County for the primary and general elections was expected to be 20 to 30%, and will likely be higher due to the pandemic, Struss said. His office has already mailed more than 600 ballots for the primary election.
Some of the challenges the county incurs with increased mail absentee ballots include postage costs, and the increased staff time to send, open, verify, and count the absentee ballots, all while continuing to provide the other services for which the office is responsible, Struss noted.
Odds and ends
In other business, the board:
•Heard a presentation from Jeremie Reinhart, executive director of North Star Family Advocacy Center. Reinhart updated the board about the services the center provides, how many people it has served, and also asked the board to support the center in its upcoming budget.
•Approved the purchase of a carpet extractor for facility maintenance.
•Awarded public defender bids to McKinnis and Doom Law Offices for child in need of protective services/termination of parental rights (CHIPS/TPR) #1 cases and civil, family, and probate cases, and to Norton Law for CHIPS/TPR #2 cases.
•Awarded a bid to Minnesota Native Landscapes to complete 125 acres of prairie restoration at Irving and John Anderson County Park. This will be paid using a $100,000 grant from Conservation Partners Legacy Grant Program and an $11,000 local match from the parks department.
