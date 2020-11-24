After a few years of attempting to start a drone program within the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office with little success, the Sheriff’s Office got a huge boost from a donation of an actual drone from Frandsen Bank in Braham.
According to Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering, even though the funds for a drone program hadn’t come to fruition as hoped, the county was going forward with plans for the eventual use, which once fully instituted, can be used to help locate missing persons through the Project Lifesaver program. It can also be used to search for wanted persons who have fled the scene of a crime, reconstruct accident scenes that involved serious injury, or at a public event where there is a heightened risk to the safety of participants or bystanders, to conduct a threat assessment.
Lovering said the Sheriff’s Office currently has one person to fly the drone, which requires them to pass a Part 107 test administered by the FAA. She said they will certify six more deputies so there will always be a certified drone pilot on duty.
Although Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is already in possession of a drone, it will not be able to use the drone until after a public hearing Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Isanti County Board set the public hearing during its Nov. 18 meeting.
County Administrator Julia Lines explained that public comment is required under the drone statute, and following the public hearing, the board will vote to accept donation of drone before they can start using it.
Lines also explained that, while the drone was originally donated just for law enforcement use and can be critical for finding missing persons with its heat sensor, the county requested from the bank to expand the use of the drone for other county purposes. The bank agreed, and examples of those other uses include GIS work and use in the assessor’s office.
County Board Chair Greg Anderson noted the drainage authority has talked about a drone being a good way to view conditions of county ditches.
The public hearing was set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 during the 4 p.m. Isanti County Board meeting. The meeting was moved to 4 p.m. that day to take place right before the Isanti County Truth in Taxation hearing at 6 p.m.
COVID-19 update
“As you are aware, our cases are on the rise, as they are around the state and the nation,” Lines said, and referred to a letter from the Minnesota Department of Health regarding rising cases.
She explained there are some counties discussing another shutdown phase, which the board should continue to think about and monitor. However, Isanti County installed plexi-glass, hand sanitizer stations, and given masks to all employees. “I struggle with the idea of closing our doors to those people who don’t have access to internet services and who really just want that face-to-face,” Lines said, noting there are still appointments for all services and foot traffic has slowed with the end of the election.
Lines explained to the board issues with CARES funding and timelines imposed for spending it.
“This is just a really frustrating timeline that has been imposed on us by the federal government, to the state government, and handed down to us locally,” Lines said, noting CARES money has been expended by the county as planned for and approved by the board. “However, any remaining purchases that are in process not only need to be paid for, but delivered to us.”
Adding that there were still some of the smaller pieces of the plan that can be accomplished before Dec. 1, such as technology, she asked that the board approve authorizing County Auditor/Treasurer Chad Struss to issue payments related to CARES funding, since there is not another board meeting before Dec. 1. The board approved.
Discussion also took place regarding what to do with any remaining funds that were not used. Lines recommended giving it to the schools, since it can be assured that they will be able to justify the expenditure of the money by the deadline. Some of the funds could also go to help PHASE, and any remaining funds could be used towards staff payroll. There have been staff out sick due to Covid, and other staff picking up overtime because of it, as well as other Covid-related duties not typically part of their job description.
“We’re continuing to respond to this pandemic, we’re responding more now than ever, so it’s just really frustrating that there hasn’t been any discussion at the federal level or the state level on extending these deadlines,” Lines continued. “And I know the state is in bad situation as well, so they want us to give it back to them, However, we have lots of upcoming needs. We’re potentially looking at a vaccine distribution. We’re getting requests for essential services. We’re having struggles with staff being out due to Covid and recovering and overtime, and there are just a lot of needs here.”
