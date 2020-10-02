The Minnesota Department of Health reported the first confirmed death of an Isanti County resident due to COVID-19.
According to a press release from Isanti County Public Health, the victim was in his/her 50s at the time of their death, which occurred on Thursday, Sept. 24. The MDH confirmed the cause of death on Sept. 28. There was no information if there was any other underlying health conditions associated with this victim.
“I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are grieving,” said Health Services Supervisor Mo Spike. “Our entire Isanti County community is grieving with you.”
Spike said this death increases the importance of taking protective measures against the spread of the virus.
“Isanti County has recently been seeing increasing cases of COVID-19,” he said. “This underscores the importance continuing to take protective measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Protective measures work best as a layered approach. Social distancing or masking is not enough.”
Isanti County Public Health has a call center for local questions about COVID-19, which is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at 763-689-4071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.