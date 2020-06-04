Isanti County rejects CUP changes for event center

The Isanti County Board went against the recommendations of its planning commission when it decided not to modify the conditional use permit (CUP) to allow Pinewood Event Center, located at 33262 Palm St. NW in western Isanti County, to be open 26 Sundays per year as opposed to the current 10 Sundays it is allowed.
The decision came in a split vote, with Commissioner Susan Morris being the only commissioner in favor of allowing the additional Sundays. The decision was made after a more than hour-long discussion, during which Commissioner Greg Anderson, Zoning Administrator Trina Bergloff, and County Administrator Julia Lines pointed out the planning commission had discussed the requests for about two-and-one-half hours themselves.
The premise of the motion to deny the recommendation of the planning commission was that it was a premature request due to the event center being open for business for less than one year, a review of the CUP is scheduled for April 2021, and the number of complaints that have been received regarding noise and parking where it is not permitted.
“There was a lot of time spent on the Sunday item,” Anderson said. “It was very lengthy and detailed. There were different options suggested, but the one that Trina read to us was the one the planning commission did. It was not a unanimous decision by the planning commission, but the majority of the planning commission voted for the every other Sunday once their current 10 Sundays are taken up.”
“I have real mixed emotions about this, because first of all this is a tough business to be in and when we put all these conditions on a business, when you look at the window, what days of business that they can do is generally going to be Friday, Saturday, Sunday, that’s when people are going to do weddings and receptions and parties,” Morris said. “So, basically there’s three days in the week, and then you are taking one of those days away by the Sunday piece. Honestly, from what I’ve heard in this realm of – you know for venues for renting – there’s just not enough out there, so a lot of them are booking their weddings on a Sunday now because there is just not any time slots left in a lot of these venues.”
She added that the parking issues were in part due to the county’s conditions of the amount of impervious surface allowed. She also pointed out the solution to the parking issue was to have people park off-site and shuttle them in, and the people in the neighborhood complained again.
There was discussion regarding the noise, and the venue is an enclosed venue in order to control noise from music playing. However, Bergloff became aware the building had a garage door that was being opened, allowing music to drown the neighborhood. There is not an official complaint regarding this, but a letter will be sent to have the event center address this issue.
“One of the local residents that lives there has contacted me a couple times now and kind of the spokesman for the community and very concerned about the noise, the garage door being left open and you could hear the music across the neighborhood,” Anderson said, noting they complain about the parking situation often, as well. “There’s just a lot of concern about following the CUP and proving that you can follow those CUP and then the suggestion was perhaps looking at any revisions to the current CUP at a later date. In lieu of just starting to revise the current CUP when there’s perhaps some ongoing issues with noise and parking and so forth. But again, Beckers (owners of Pinewood Event Center) have been real diligent on trying to resolve that, very willing.”
Turnquist agreed with Anderson. “They have a great facility and they seem like really good people, it seems they want to do the right thing, I could tell when I was there,” he said. “Maybe in the meantime they will be able to address these complaints and solve them, and then I’d be okay with loosening their restrictions or considering to do that, but right now I think it’s premature with this many complaints coming in to open it up.”
Lines pointed out to the board there were people at the planning commission meeting in favor of allowing the event center to be open more Sundays, including representatives from the Leader and other local businesses. “They’ve been very beneficial to those other local businesses, so I just want to note for the record that it wasn’t all bad,” she said. “Even one of the neighbors said they weren’t opposed to more Sundays.”
“You’re basically ham-stringing them and maybe causing them not to be successful,” Morris said. “They have to have a huge mortgage on that building. They have to have events to pay for it.”
Commissioner Mike Warring agreed with Morris regarding the size of the parking lot and property. “They overdeveloped their property size, basically. They are trying to put more people and more activity on that piece of property than a size that works well, and there is no fencing to deflect sound at the property line.”
Morris noted going against the recommendation of the planning commission is something the board has rarely done. “I think that’s a precedence we have to be careful about,” she added.
Morris argued that waiting to modify the CUP would force the event center to turn down business, since venues usually book a year to two years in advance.
“It’s just with the pandemic and all, they are just trying to figure out ways to make some more money. I’m guessing that was their motivation for paying $500 to come and have this discussed for two and a half hours,” Morris said.
“I am willing to give them more time to say, you know, keep working on it, get the neighbors all happy. Next time you come in if you don’t get any complaints because everything is fine, then we can loosen the restrictions, but I don’t feel comfortable doing it right now,” Turnquist said.
The only modification of the CUP Isanti County Board allowed was to clarify the holiday hours of operation. The hours of operation for New Year’s Eve were already set at 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., with music ending at 12:30 a.m. However, there were no exceptions for other holidays. The commissioners followed the planning commission’s recommendation, with Memorial Day and Labor Day hours of operation following the time frame for the day of the week which the holiday lands. The hours of operation for Fourth of July were allowed to be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the music ending by 10 p.m. if it falls on a Friday or Saturday.
