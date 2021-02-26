Isanti County sends ordinance amendment back to Planning Commission

Isanti County Board of Commissioners sent an ordinance amendment back to the planning commission for a redo at its meeting Feb. 17. This was due to questions concerning why the requested amendment should be considered a conditional use rather than an interim use.
The planning commission was approached at its Jan. 14 meeting by Mark Nutt with a request to amend the Isanti County zoning ordinance to allow the storage of excavation contractor equipment in a fully enclosed building on a property where the owner of the property does not reside, which is not currently allowed under Isanti County zoning ordinances.
The planning commission recommended approval of the request to amend the zoning ordinance to allow that type of use as a conditional use permit, and Isanti County Board scheduled the public hearing for the amendment at its Jan. 20 meeting.
Isanti County Zoning Administrator Trina Bergloff informed the board that the current ordinance allows a property owner to apply for an interim use permit if the property is homestead and the person lives on the property, noting this request would be the same, but on property considered agriculture/residential without a house.
Bergloff listed the supporting objectives from the county’s comprehensive plan that support this type of activity, which include:
•Protecting the rural, agricultural character of Isanti County, which is to maintain and enhance the value of agricultural, residential, and commercial property.
•Determine if non-traditional ag-related businesses need to be regulated by conditional use permits. Regulations should also include performance standards for such businesses related to noise, odor, traffic, setbacks, etc.
•Provide for quality, managed growth.
•Work to promote economic development opportunities in the county.
Prerequisite performance standards that are proposed in the amendment by the planning commission before a permit for this type of conditional use can be applied are that the owner of the property must be the business owner and/or the principal operator of the business; no outside storage allowed; and, no single family dwelling on the property, according to Bergloff.
There were no members of the public present at the public hearing to make comment, and the hearing was closed.
Once the public hearing was closed, Commissioner Greg Anderson asked if it would be allowed if someone wanted to build a house on the property after obtaining a conditional use permit for this type of activity.
Bergloff explained that it would not be allowed, and she did try to bring up the perspective with the planning commission that this may fit better under interim use rather than conditional use. However, the planning commission thought it fit better as a conditional use, she said.
Anderson brought up an example of a family owning property, getting the conditional use permit, then the property owners retiring and passing the business onto their children, who now want to build a house on the property, but are restricted from doing so through the conditional use permit. “That just doesn’t quite seem logical that they have to jump through some hoops,” he said.
Commissioner Susan Morris brought up another example of someone buying the property and wanting to build a house after a conditional use permit has been granted, noting that conditional use permits stay with the property.
“I feel like it fits more of an interim use permit, but the only thing is it’s currently allowed if you have a home,” Bergloff said. “Now, could you have an interim use permit kind of with the same similar uses, but yet, one is where you have a house and one is where you don’t?”
Turnquist asked how difficult it is to change from a conditional use permit to interim use, and Bergloff noted it was a significant process.
The commissioners were in consensus that an interim use permit would better fit this situation than a conditional use permit.
Anderson asked if the planning commission gave any insight as to why it felt that a conditional use permit fit the situation better than an interim use permit.
Bergloff said it may have been that the planning commission was fitting the amendment to the request of Nutt. An interim use permit would not work for him in this instance, because there is not a house on the property.
Options for how to proceed were laid out by Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad. He told the commissioners the amendment could be tabled with a request for the planning commission to provide more insight as to why they made it a conditional use permit, or the amendment could be denied and sent back to the planning commission.
Turnquist said he would be fine tabling it and asking for additional clarification from the planning commission, noting they spend a lot of time thinking through why they are doing something.
Morris also noted she is “very concerned” that an ordinance was written to suit just one individual, adding that is a precedent that should never be set.
“I appreciate everybody who serves on the planning commission, they are wonderful people, but the folks who really understand our ordinances are our staff. If Trina is saying there is a better way to do this, I think, let’s not hamstring ourselves today over something that’s going to bite us a year from now,” Morris said.
