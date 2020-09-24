The Isanti County Board adopted its 2021 preliminary budget and levy at its meeting Sept. 16. The total preliminary budget is set at approximately $51.5 million, with a levy of approximately $24.5 million.
Estimated county expenses for Isanti County in 2021 are approximately $51.5 million - $26.2 million for the general fund, $9.7 million for the road and bridge fund, $14.5 million for the human services fund, and $1.1 million for the debt services fund.
Estimated revenues for the county total approximately $24.1 million - $7.5 million in the general fund, $7.2 million in the road and bridges fund, and $9.3 million in the human services fund.
The county plans to use $160,575 fund balance for the general fund and $260,000 for the road and bridge fund. It will also receive county program aid of approximately $1.9 for the general fund, $224,312 for the road and bridge, and $529,231 for the human services fund.
Of the approximately $24.5 million that will be levied, approximately $16.6 million will go to the general fund, $2 million to the road and bridges fund, $4.7 million for the human services fund, and $1.2 million for the debt service fund.
County Board Member Susan Morris commented that this was an unusual year setting the budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the budget is slightly higher than the commissioners wanted it. However, it can always decrease before the final budget and levy is adopted by the board.
The county set the date of its truth in taxation hearing for Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
The board of commissioners also approved the final levy and special assessments for county lake associations. Those include:
•A levy of $24,300 for Green Lake Improvement District.
•A special assessment of $250 per property owner for Blue Lake Improvement District.
•A special assessment of $175 for Fannie Lake Improvement District.
•A special assessment of $290 for Lake Francis Improvement District.
•A special assessment of $200 for Long Lake Improvement District.
•A special assessment of $150 for Skogman Lake Improvement District.
Odds and ends
In other business the board:
•Accepted donations of two one-hour golf simulation sessions at Wintergreens and a one-month membership to Anytime Fitness for the county’s health and wellness program; $300 from VFW Rum River Post 2735 for the veteran’s volunteer transportation program; $560.40 from NorthStar Recycling for the Explorer Program through the Sheriff’s Department; $2,000 from Athens Township and $400 from North Branch Township for the safety and rescue program through the Sheriff’s Department; $100 from Cheryl Grams for the Women, Infant, and Children’s Program; $100 from Crawford Equipment for medallion hunt through the parks department; and, $1,000 from Isanti County Environmental Coalition for park benches and improvements for the parks department.
•Established an absentee ballot board for the upcoming elections.
•Approved the creation of a task force to review amending a county ordinance regarding interim use second dwellings.
