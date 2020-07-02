Isanti County Soil and Water targets multiple projects

The Isanti County Board heard an Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) update from District Manager Tiffany Determan at its June 3 board meeting.
“I just felt like I needed to start by saying I’m a huge believer in practicing gratitude and appreciation, and in times like we’ve had over the last couple of months and even over the last week, it helps me get through and to find peace,” Determan started by saying, sharing a photo of her and her son hiking and enjoying Wild River State Park and noting she felt peace in being able to experience it.
“You know, and it’s not really just in my home life that I practice gratitude. I’ve also brought it into the office, and it’s something that we regularly talk about and, among the many things, that we are grateful are right now the opportunities that the trust relationships and accountability that we’ve built over the last several years,” she added. “The opportunities have led into the development of several new programs and initiatives, and it’s those programs and initiatives that I wanted to share with you today.”
Determan gave the board an overview of six programs Isanti SWCD is currently implementing, as well as an overview of the Isanti Government Center and Oakview Groundwater Conservation Plan.
The first project Determan told the board about was targeted wetland restoration in order to reduce flooding and water degradation, which is a major concern for the Rum River Watershed. Isanti SWCD received $50,000 from Nature Conservancy and is working with US Fish and Wildlife Services to help with technical expertise.
The next project is a Green Lake Targeted Watershed program, partnering with Anoka Conservation District, Mille Lacs Conservation District, Nature Conservancy, and Green Lake Improvement District using $280,000 in federal money which is matched by $189,000 from various local and state stakeholders.
The ultimate goal is to remove Green Lake from the impaired waters list. “I don’t know if we can get it off the list of impaired waters, but we can improve recreational suitability,” Determan said, noting blue green algae blooms at the lake killed a dog Memorial Day weekend.
Another project Isanti SWCD will be tackling is the Harvesting Sunshine Cover Crop program, partnering again with Nature Conservancy and Cargill. The goal is to make cover crops a widely accepted and used practice in Isanti County. The project will be funded through a $90,000 grant, as well as private, county, and state funds to provide 650 acres of demonstration cover crops in Isanti County.
A fourth project that is ongoing is the Rum River Reinvest in Minnesota Conservation Easement program, which partners with nine soil and water conservation districts and the Board of Soil and Water Resources. With $3 million from Clean Water Fund and county and state allocations, the initiative works to establish permanent conservation easements to protect the health of the Rum River and drinking water for downstream communities.
The next project is the Spectacle Lake Focus Grant, which will implement a handful of different practices in the small drainage area of Spectacle Lake to keep it healthy. A grant of $93,532 will cover half of the cost of the project and $23,383 will be matched by the lake association and Wyanett Township, which will complete 65% of the projects towards protection goals.
Finally, a Rural Outreach Program will be implemented partnering with Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS). The goal of plan is increased awareness and participation in SWCD and NRCS Programs; reduce confusion among landowners; and, increase the number of landowners that are willing to adopt conservation practices.
Groundwater Conservation Plan
The Isanti County Government Center and Oakview Campus Groundwater Conservation Plan serves as a planning resource allowing decision-makers and managers to pursue cost-effective water conservation projects.
“Groundwater is a limited resource. Practicing sustainable use and implementing practices is necessary to make sure that we can supply current demands and future demands,” Determan said, noting how it is often talked how landowners can reduce their use, but it’s not often talked about how a large commercial or industrial facilities can reuse or reduce their use of groundwater. The eventual goal is to establish a protocol and use it statewide.
Water for the Isanti Government Center and Oakview campuses comes from City of Cambridge, which pulls its water from Mount Simon aquifer which serves more than one million people, Determan said.
Before a protocol could be established, data collection took place – inventory of water fixtures, analyze 24 months of utility billing and 24 months of water meter data, staff and visitor information, irrigation layout, flow rate charts, and leak detection – which is all compiled to get a good understanding of how much water is currently being used.
Next, projects were identified and ranked on payback period – how much does it cost to implement something and how long does it take to make that back up in utility and water usage. There were 138 projects identified, with 53 payback periods less than the lifespan of the project, meaning they are likely to be implemented; 29 of the projects had payback less than five years, and 12 had paybacks of less than three years.
Other general recommendations included in the protocol to facilitate future water conservation include quarterly leak detection, annual checks of total campus water use, replacement of water-using fixtures with WaterSense or Energy Star certified models when possible, and education regarding water conservation.
