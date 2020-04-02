Isanti County switches emergency alert programs

Isanti County has a new emergency alert program.
The county transitioned from its CodeRED system, to the new Everbridge system after Isanti County Dispatcher Ross Benzen went to a workshop regarding CodeRED and heard about Everbridge.
“What I found is that with CodeRED, it’s a long process to try to get an emergency notification, and CodeRED and Everbridge work the same – it’s an emergency notification system for Isanti County,” Benzen said. “If there’s any type of disaster, whether it’s a tornado, a railroad disaster, a missing person, whatever it might be, we can send out information to the public letting them know about this emergency, either to take shelter, evacuate, be on the lookout, whatever it might be.”
He noted that, when those types of emergencies happen, information needs to get out immediately, but it took a long time to process and send out an alert from CodeRED.
“What I found with Everbridge is it’s a much easier program to navigate through and we use it at the dispatch center for whatever we need to and there’s not a lot of time to get this stuff done, so we wanted to be able to make it as easy as possible,” he said, noting it was an easy platform with a lot of features.
With CodeRED, the county paid for a plan, or a certain amount of minutes and if the county went over, there were additional charges, Benzen informed the board. Everbridge is an unlimited plan that is comparable to CodeRED’s fee, he added.
The system will be used by Isanti County Emergency Management and Isanti County Public Health to send out notifications, as well as the Isanti County Sheriff Dispatch Center.
There are multiple options for how to send out a notification, such as using a radius or sending it to the whole county.
“You can literally build a square around an area and say I want it to go to these people,” Benzen said, adding that all public data for landline business and home phones has already been entered into the system. “Now we are at the point where we’re asking the public to sign up for this.”
The system asks for minimal information, such as an address, to sign up for the program, and only people in Isanti County can sign up for this alert – those who have an address outside of the county will not be able to sign up, according to Benzen.
One of the features of Everbridge is weather notifications, so residents will automatically be alerted if there are thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings sent out by the National Weather Service.
Benzen is going to as many community meetings as possible to notify people of this change in service from CodeRED to Everbridge.
One feature of Everbridge allows the county to set up an event notification system, as well, via text. Those people from outside of the Isanti County who are coming into the county for an event, such as the rodeo in Isanti, or the Isanti County Fair can text a number with a key word, such as “rodeo” so that group of people can be sent a notification if there is a missing child or a weather emergency. “It’s a very, very simple thing,” Benzen said. “When that event is done, they all get removed.”
Those who have questions can email everbridge@sheriff.co.isanti.mn.us. Isanti County residents can sign up for the program at https://member.everbridge.net/index/371776664109116#/signup.
