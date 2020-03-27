Isanti County to continue with CUP revocation

Editor's Note: This is an extended version of the article that appeared in the physical edition of the Star.
Despite a decrease in the level of non-compliance from First State Tire on their conditional use permit, the Isanti County Board approved going forward with the revocation of their CUP, but with one caveat. Should the business, who has taken steps to come within compliance on the biggest issue - the size of the multiple shredded tire piles on the property - complete the process of coming within compliance, the revocation process could be suspended. At the time of the public hearing on March 18, the business still had two piles that were taller than the 10-foot maximum.
Following the public hearing, the board passed a resolution asking county staff to prepare findings consistent with moving forward with the revocation of the conditional use permit to be placed on the April 1 county board meeting agenda, and, should there be some change in the situation at that point, to ask the zoning administrator whether her recommendation would continue for the revocation of the conditional use permit.
Long history of noncompliance
The meeting started with Zoning Administrator Trina Bergloff relaying the long history of the business being out of compliance with its Isanti County conditional use permit and with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
The county issued a conditional use permit to First State Tire, owned by Monte Niemi June 19, 2007; the permitting process began in May 2006. At the time the permit, the permit was granted with conditions, one of which authorized regular review of the site and its compliance with its permit, according to Bergloff.
“So, even at this time, as of June 19, 2007, there was a concern about a possible revocation due to compliance issues even going back to 2007, when they didn’t even have their permit, yet,” Bergloff stated.
Throughout the years, site visits repeatedly found compliance issues that had to be mitigated and the county received numerous complaints regarding the tire piles exceeding the 10-foot limit.
During a Sept. 11, 2014 planning commission meeting in which the conditional use permit was under review, the commission found nine issues in which the business was out of compliance with permit. Those issues included the parking area not being clearly marked to indicate trailer separation requirements and emergency access routes; driving areas not being up to road standards; the operation being offensive to the senses, interfering with the comfortable enjoyment of residential property due to noise, dust, debris, or traffic; storage of materials not related to essential business related items on the property; parking, grading, screening, and landscaping was not compliant with site plan; state fire marshal recommendations were not in compliance; there was not a double row of evergreens screening the site; 10-foot markers were not installed properly in all of the piles; and, the minimum of five feet between parked trailers and semi-trailers was not maintained.
At that time, the planning commission also reviewed a request to amend First State Tires conditional use permit, which was denied, according to Bergloff.
The county board reviewed the conditional use permit at its Sept. 17, 2014 meeting and authorized the zoning administrator to notify Niemi about a 30-day time line to come into compliance with the conditional use permit or the county would start the revocation process. The business was able to address the issues and come into compliance with its conditional use permit at that time.
Between then and the present, numerous complaints were received by the county regarding the height of the tire piles, and site visits found the tire piles to be out of compliance. This triggered the current situation in which the county initiated the revocation process.
During a site visit Feb. 26, which was the end of a 30-day time line to again come into compliance with its conditional use permit, it was found that the business was still not in compliance, and it had moved tire storage trailers to an adjacent property not zoned for that use. First State Tire moved the trailers in order to begin construction of two additional tire shred bunkers, according to Bergloff.
The business was told to cease that operation immediately due to it not being part of its conditional use permit, Bergloff noted.
She went over the time line of the MPCA’s permitting of First State Tire, which began in the late 1990s, as well as its laundry list of compliance issues throughout the years.
First State Tire defends its practices, promises to come into compliance by April 1
Representing First State Tire, Marty Seifert urged the board to hold off any decision to revoke the conditional use permit until its next board meeting April 1. He ensured the board that the business would be in compliance at that time, and had the ability to remain in compliance due to new distribution sites to store tire shred for upcoming projects.
After Morris commented about First State Tire’s business plan when it was first approved for its permit, and how it was touted that there was a great market for the product. Noting that now it seems as if the product is not moving out of Isanti, but rather being stockpiled.
Seifert explained the company was currently working to get permits from the MPCA for other sites to allow staging areas to store product for upcoming projects, which is one of the reasons the business is having issues coming into compliance.
Niemi explained that one of the upcoming projects requires a whole year’s worth of production, which is one million tires. It was not until recently that the MPCA required a permit for him to deliver the product to his customers to store for when it was needed for a project, which is one of the reasons the tire shred piles are more than 10 feet tall. That problem will be fixed once he receives permits for a number of distribution sites to store the tire shreds.
Before a tire is shredded, it is considered waste and can be disposed of at a landfill, Niemi continued. However, after it is shredded, that product has value and the MPCA will not allow it to be taken to a landfill to dispose it.
Isanti County Commissioner Mike Warring asked Seifert if he disagrees with any of the information Bergloff presented.
“I don’t have reason to dispute, I don’t have the packet in front of me,” Seifert said. “I do know, when you say Mr. Niemi is out of compliance, there should be context to that. Is he out of compliance for 14 piles, or a pile and a half? In government we like to say compliance or noncompliance. There is a history there that I haven’t reviewed all the way back to 2014.”
“If it’s one pile, that’s out of compliance,” Warring stated. “I don’t care if its 10, 15, or one, it’s out of compliance.”
Warring also addressed the fact that Seifert continually referenced the number of families that would be affected if the county were to revoke the conditional use permit. “I own a small business in Isanti. I have to deal with the Department of Health. If the Department of Health comes in, if they find that I am out of compliance, I’m shut down,” Warring said. “It’s not their fault, it’s not the fault of the inspector. It’s my fault as the owner of the business for not taking the effort and the time to be in compliance. It’s not our fault that things were not kept in compliance, because there were many, many times that staff went out and explained it.”
He also noted he had never heard that the state had issues with First State Tire’s permits.
Another argument Seifert made was if the county revoked the permit, it would have the additional burden of trying to figure out what to do with the tire shred after shutting down the business.
State Deputy Fire Marshal Bob Rexeisen made that issue a moot point when he addressed the board and explained that, if properly adjudicated using whatever mechanisms a county jurisdiction has, the county would be authorized under state law to go in remove the piles, do whatever it needed to properly close the site, and assess properly.
Joe Otte, a consultant with Wenck Associates, also defended First State Tire. He explained that 30 years ago, the MPCA had a waste tire program with 11 employees, and today there are zero. “There are a set of rules, and Monte’s probably more familiar with those rules than anybody currently working at the state of Minnesota, other than some supervisory people or managerial people with whom Monte has been in contact recently,” Otte said. “Another complicating factor is the MPCA’s failure to have adequate staff to devote attention to Monte’s facility, which has created a weird disconnect between where Monte thinks he’s operating in terms of the permit that was submitted that he feels he’s in compliance with, and the permit that is actually in place, which is the historical permit.”
He added that he thought it was partly his fault, as Niemi’s consultant, that he did not explain he could not operate under the new permit until it was approved. “In his head, Monte thinks he’s in compliance,” Otte said.
What about a fire?
One of the biggest issues with First State Tire being out of compliance with its conditional use permit is the possibility of a fire.
“After seeing the fire that happened over in Becker, and thinking that would be small potatoes compared to if we had a fire here, when I think of all our residents who live in that area, and the City of Isanti right there, when I think of the health effects of a fire that could happen there, it just absolutely sends chills up my spine,” said Isanti County Commissioner Susan Morris.
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson had similar concerns, noting he’s received many inquiries about that following the Becker fire and urged the board to do the right thing. He also noted his frustration with the business continually being out of compliance with its permit. “They can’t be in compliance, they never have,” Johnson said. “And the history that’s being shown here to me today, I believe they never will,” Johnson said.
Otte argued that whole tires burn very effectively, with the ability for oxygen to circulate through the pile, but tire shred piles that started on fire would be easier to suppress due to the lack of oxygen able to circulate.
“The concerns that I have, and the concerns that triggered Isanti Township’s attention to this is the size of the piles,” said Isanti Fire Chief Al Jankovich. “Why did they get this big? Why do we feel like we’re trying to catch up? And, what are we going to do in the future to stay in front of this so that we’re not constantly dealing with piles that are above 10 feet, but to see the piles below 10 feet, and, as the business needs to maintain their inventory, they are going below the threshold and maybe meeting it, but not constantly being above it and having to fix it.”
He noted that Otte was downplaying the risk of fire in a pile of tire shred, explaining that heat is generated when the steel belting within tires goes through the oxidation process and rusts. This heat then becomes trapped within the tire shred piles, compounding until it finally potentially self-ignites.
He added that one of the qualities of tire shreds is it is a great material for drainage, meaning that it also allows oxygen to circulate.
“Mr. Niemi and his company have made great strides since this has been discussed this last go-around,” Jankovich said. “I join the group of those that are frustrated that this has been ongoing since 2007 when the first CUP was awarded. And, I don’t want to have to deal with this repeatedly, as well.”
He added that the number of people that would be affected by a fire at the facility are far greater than the people that are benefiting from First State Tire due to the pollution that would be produced in the form of oil and and toxic gases, which would last for years to come.
One passenger car tire will produce two gallons of oil when burned, according to Rexeisen.
