Isanti Fire District honors firefighters

Isanti Fire District awarded firefighters with attendance and training awards on Dec. 10. Standing from left are Fire Chief Al Jankovich, Lieutenant Zach Lundberg, TJ Pagel, Technician Nick Bartz, Assistant Chief Tad Hitchings, Jeff Holmgren, Mitch Gerold. Kneeling from left are Rick Cieluch, Steve Nelson, Lance Thompson and Ray Nash. Not pictured are firefighters Corey Schaefer and Jason Polzin.