Isanti gives Arts and Science Academy a financial hand

A charter school in Isanti is preparing to expand in the future and is seeking help from the City of Isanti to facilitate that growth.
Arts and Science Academy in Isanti requested the city issue, sell, and deliver an educational facilities revenue note, and a public hearing took place at Isanti City Council July 20.
Before the public hearing, Isanti City Council Member Steve Lundeen asked for an explanation “in layman’s terms” about what is being requested of the city.
“Basically, the proposed loan is effectively a loan from the bank to a tax exempt organization, in this case a school,” said Isanti Finance Director Mike Betker. “Unlike our normal bonds, this bond would not be secured by the credit of the city, the city is not pledging any collateral, the city is not responsible for any of the payments on the loan, and the financing will not affect the city’s credit rating and there are no taxpayer funds involved in the loan payments.”
He explained the city’s attorney had reviewed the documents and found everything satisfactory.
“So basically, in the end, we are issuing conduit debt so they get a tax exempt status on the loan and it’s to the benefit of the charter school,” Betker continued. “They’ll use the proceeds to buy out the leases on two buildings that they have and benefit from the difference in those prices.”
After opening up the public hearing, Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson asked Art and Science Academy Executive Director Kevin Fitton to speak about what the school is planning.
“So my main question that I’m getting is what are they doing over there?” Johnson asked. “The main question that I’m getting approached by the residents is, ‘Are they building a high school? What are they doing over there? Why do they need this loan?’”
“Eventually, we will be,” Fitton said, explaining that is the plan for the future, but the first thing the school needs to do is purchase the buildings currently used for the elementary and middle school.
Under Minnesota law, charter schools cannot own its buildings directly and the workaround to that is Affiliated Building Corporation (ABC), which basically forms a second organization that is the legal entity and own the building, according to Fitton. The school then leases the building from ABC.
“This is part of the acquisition process of us being able to buy the buildings first, because our lease holder at the moment is CSDC - Charter School Development Corporation. They are a nation-wide organization that helps charters get started,” Fitton said. “But the whole goal of working with them is to eventually buy the lease out, because they don’t want to be the long-term holder, they just want to get it going and then move on.”
He explained the school pays about 20% overhead to CSDC for the service provided, and creating ABC and buying its buildings, the school has more control over its properties and helps save on lease costs. Hence, the school asking the city to help with the tax conduit portion of it, which helps the school be better stewards of public dollars because it is paying less in financial costs.
If the school were to go through a commercial lender, they interest rate and other financial costs would be much higher, Fitton added.
Following the public hearing, the council unanimously approved the resolution to consider the issuance, sale, and delivery of an educational facilities revenue note.
Odds and ends
In other business, the council:
•Recognized Cambridge-Isanti Youth Hockey Association for earning the Jubilee Parade Mayor’s Choice trophy.
•Approved the editorial and legal analysis review and modifications to several city ordinances.
•Discussed the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources declaration of being in a “Drought Warning Phase” and if the city should declare a “Critical Water Deficiency” in order to restrict water usage in the city. The council declined to ask since declaring a critical water deficiency was not yet mandatory.
