Isanti hotel recognized with award

The Best Western Plus in Isanti has received the Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Director’s Award for yielding outstanding quality standards. The Director’s Award recognizes Best Western hotels scoring in the top 20 percent of more than 2,100 North American properties in quality assurance scores. Hotels must also meet Best Western’s requirements for design and high customer service scores to qualify for the distinction.
“We are honored to be receiving the Director’s Award, as it is a testament to our hotel’s commitment to excellence,” says general manager Charity Evans. “The Best Western Plus Isanti’s, exceptional amenities, combined with our staff’s dedication to superior service is essential to delivering an outstanding customer experience. Our team of hotel staff goes the extra mile every day, and this award is a reflection of the hard work they put in to make our hotel a success and our guests happy.”
