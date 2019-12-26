Isanti looking to future for stormwater, pavement maintenance

Rick Dassinger (left), of the Knights of Columbus, donated winter coats to the city of Isanti for distribution to children in need. He is pictured with Isanti Police Chief Travis Muyres at the Dec. 17 city council meeting. Knights of Columbus have been providing at least two boxes of coats for the city to distribute for several years. The Isanti Police Department and School Resource Officer assist in identifying families who need the coats.