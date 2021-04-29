Isanti Main Street construction project shouldn’t impact parade

With the planning of a street construction project along a portion of Main Street of Isanti in the works, concern has been created regarding how this project would impact the Isanti Rodeo and Jubilee Days Parade.
A public hearing for the Main Street reconstruction project for the City of Isanti took place at the Isanti City Council meeting April 20, after which the council approved the project and authorized the plans and advertising for bids.
After city engineer Jason Cook of Bolton and Menk went over the project, explaining what would be taking place and the costs and assessments involved, the hearing was opened to public comment.
North 65 Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Bettendorf was present at the meeting, as well as Assistant Executive Director Vanessa Hanzel and member Dave Englund, who chairs the committee for Isanti’s annual parade. “I just wanted to bring to your attention that the parade is scheduled for July 8 and so, looking at the project information that was presented, it would ask you to consider that in moving forward with this project,” Bettendorf said.
Isanti Mayor Jeff informed Bettendorf this topic had already been discussed by the council, and the city engineer had assured the council that the construction project would not interfere with the parade or parade route.
“Just to clarify it, this reclaiming process, where they would be blending the bituminous with the aggregate underneath, the surface would still be open, it would be more of like a gravel road at the time,” Cook responded, noting specifications for the project could stipulate the project begin no earlier than July 12. He did not think that would hinder the project at all, he said.
He went on to explain that the bids for the project are going out reasonably late in the construction season, and construction more than likely would not be ready to start before July 12.
Isanti Council Member Paul Bergley stated he would prefer to wait until after the parade to start the project, noting that having a parade on gravel is not ideal with the amount of dust it can create.
Odds and ends
In other business, the council:
•Heard and approved the city’s 2020 financial report as presented by Justin Nilson of Abdo, Eick and Meyers.
•Approved a special event permit for Walk for Life. The walk, which is being put on by Pregnancy Resource Center of Cambridge, will take place on Saturday, May 15 in Bluebird Park.
