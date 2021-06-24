Residents of the City of Isanti who live adjacent to the reconstruction project of Main Street will see a little more than a 10% reduction in the projected assessment after the city received bids for the project that were less than the estimated bid amount.
City engineer Jason Cook of Bolton and Menk informed Isanti City Council of the favorable bids at its meeting June 15.
Construction on the project will not begin before Jubilee Days, and may not happen until fall, depending on the contractor’s summer schedule, according to Cook.
Mayor Jeff Johnson asked what the process would be if residents who lived along the project would like their driveways repaved while the project is taking place.
Cook explained that residents will be made aware of when the project is expected to start, and it is up to them to contact the construction company to plan their project in conjunction with the Main Street project.
Odds and ends
In other business, the council:
•Approved a bid for the 2021 street maintenance project.
•Approved special event permits for a splash pad and fireworks during Jubilee Days.
•Approved the bid for signage at the new municipal liquor store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.