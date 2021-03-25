Isanti Main Street set for reconstruction this summer

A major reconstruction of Main Street in the City of Isanti will take place this summer between Whiskey Road and Fourth Avenue Northwest after the council approved moving forward with the project at its meeting March 16.
A public open house regarding the project will take place Thursday, March 25, from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., with a public hearing Tuesday, April 20 during the Isanti City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Construction is expected to take place between June and October.
Along with approving moving forward with the Main Street reconstruction project, the council approved moving forward with stormwater improvements at Main Street and Whiskey Road, where water tends to pool due to poor drainage.
The cost of the Main Street reconstruction project is estimated to be approximately $674,000, according to city engineer Jason Cook of Bolton and Menk. The stormwater improvements are estimated to be approximately $59,100.
Those living along Main Street where the construction will be taking place will be assessed for their share of the reconstruction costs. The assessed amount is estimated to be approximately $64.16 per assessable foot of property, with an average assessment of $5,662 per property owner. The highest estimated assessment is approximately $11,549, and the lowest approximately $3,721.
Funding sources for the project will be state aid ($674,000) and assessments ($164,000), according to Cook.
Stormwater utility fund will be for the stormwater improvements at Whiskey Road.
Odds and ends
In other business, the council:
•Approved site plans for the new municipal liquor, which will be located at 10 Sixth Avenue Southeast.
•Approved a 10-year street lighting in-fill plan, and the plans for 2021.
•Approved repair and maintenance for well house II.
•Heard the 2021 MS4 annual report.
