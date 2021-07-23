The North 65 Chamber of Commerce and the Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days Parade Committee is proud to announce the winners for the 2021 Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days Parade Awards.
Best Commercial – Fancy Dancin’
Best Non-Commercial – New Hope Community Church
Best 18 and Under/Youth - Cambridge-Isanti Hockey Association
Best Horse Group – Isanti County 4-H Mini Horse
Best Visiting Royalty – Princeton Ambassador Program
Most Creative – Country Camping Tent & RV Park on the Rum River
Mayor’s Choice - Cambridge-Isanti Hockey Association
Ambassadors’ Choice – Compass Child Care
Band Awards:
Best Drumline: Saint Francis High School Marching Saints
Best Color Guard: Saint Francis High School Marching Saints
