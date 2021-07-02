Isanti Rodeo/Jubilee Days returns next weekend

Much like the resilient cowboys that compete in the rugged sport, the Isanti Firefighters Rodeo and corresponding Jubilee Days have dusted themselves off after getting thrown last year by the COVID pandemic, and are ready for another ride in 2021.
The popular events, which attract thousands to Isanti during the three days of activities, will take place Thursday, July 8 through Saturday, July 10, featuring almost all of the traditional activities, with one or two new ones thrown into the mix.
The annual parade will again kick off the festivities on Thursday, July 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a flyover by the T-6 Thunder planes. The Grand Marshall of this year’s parade are employees of Isanti County Public Health in appreciation for all they did during the pandemic. Following the parade, at approximately 10 p.m., there will be a fireworks display shot off from Bluebird Park.
Also on Thursday will be the traditional Pie and Ice Cream social at Faith Lutheran Church.
Friday, July 9 features the biggest new addition, with the “Splish Splash Summer Bash!” in Bluebird Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A mini version of this event took place last summer and was so popular the city decided to make it even bigger this year and include it in this weekend’s activities. Kids of all ages are invited to play on water slides and splash zones free of charge. There will also be pop bottle rockets, face painting, food trucks and more.
The first night of the rodeo itself begins with goat tying and Mutton Bustin’ beginning at 5:30 p.m., with the rodeo performance, featuring all of the traditional competitions, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Following the rodeo, a concert featuring Them Pesky Kids (“TPK”) will bring the day to a rocking conclusion.
Like always, Saturday, July 10 is jam packed with activities geared for all ages. The day starts with a five or two mile fitness run/walk, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the run/walk commencing at 8 a.m.
Another new activity this year will be a balance bike race along Main Street, sponsored by Rum River BMX. Registration for that begins at 9:30 a.m., with races kicking off at 10 a.m.
The free kids activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Besides fun games with prizes, there will be a balloon artist and strolling juggler from “A Touch of Magic,” the kiddie parade starting at 11 a.m., the annual Isanti Lions Corn Feed at the Community Center also at 11 a.m., plus a performance by The Teddy Bear Band on Main Street from 11 - 11:45 a.m.
The popular turtle races will take place at noon, with cash prizes for the winners in each heat, plus a grand prize for the winner of the free-for-all final race. Sponsors the Isanti Lions would like to emphasize that no Blandings turtles are allowed, and turtles cannot be sold without a DNR permit.
The activities conclude with the 31st annual Outhouse Races along Main Street. There will again be two divisions of four-person teams - a junior division featuring three team members aged 12-16 and one over 18 years old, plus the regular division. Teams can construct their own outhouses (contact North 65 Chamber of Commerce for construction rules), or there will be extra outhouses available.
Saturday night’s rodeo will follow the same schedule as Friday’s, with the band Six to Midnight performing afterwards. Advanced tickets for either rodeo performance are only available online at www.isantifiredistrict.org. According to Rodeo Chairman Tom Pagel, tickets will be available at the gate, “but based on the interest in this year’s rodeo, why wait?”
