The City of Isanti can now officially proclaim to be the home of an Olympic athlete.
During this past weekend’s Olympic women’s gymnastics trials, Grace McCallum, who resides in Isanti while competing for Twin City Twisters out of Champlin, placed fourth in the trials, enabling her to be given strong consideration for placement on the U.S. Olympic Team. In naming the team, which is the prohibitive favorite to win the gold in Tokyo, the top two scorers at the trials were automatically selected. The other two selections would be made by a committee based partially on the results of that meet, but also based on achieving the best score possible based on potential scores.
McCallum’s two-day total of 112.564 was a mere three-tenths of a point ahead of MyKayla Skinner for the fourth place spot. That three-tenths proved to be enough to convince the committee to name McCallum over Skinner, who was an alternate on the 2016 Olympic Team before having an extremely successful college career at the University of Utah and then making a return to elite competition. Skinner was awarded the “individual” selection for the Olympics, meaning she will also be competing, however not as a member of the U.S. team competition.
McCallum will most likely compete in one or two of the four events at the Olympics. For the team competition, three of the four team members compete on each event, with all three scores counting toward the team score. However, since the qualifiers for the all-around competition will also be determined during the team competition, at least two of the three competitors will compete on all four events. For the U.S., those two will almost certainly be Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee, meaning McCallum and Jordan Chiles will somehow split competing on the four events.
The Olympic team competition is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 27.
