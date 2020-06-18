To paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of this Saturday’s Isanti street dance’s death was greatly exaggerated.
The June 20 Isanti street dance is back on, only with a different band. Isanti will also have four street dances this summer – all thanks to the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After deciding to postpone the first scheduled Isanti street dance to Sept. 12 at its meeting June 2, Isanti City Council learned that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had “turned the dial up” to allow for outdoor concerts.
“The governor opened the doors up a little more, so we decided we were going forward with the June 20 street dance,” said Mayor Jeff Johnson, noting there are seven vendors lined up for the street dance. “Obviously, the community, the vendors, this council, everybody’s ready to have a little fun. So, I look forward to that.”
Having already agreed to move the first scheduled street dance to Sept. 12, with the band Farmer’s Daughter agreeing to reschedule, the city found a new band for the June 20 street dance - Bad Jack.
“I want to add, just want to let everybody know, you have to practice your social distancing,” Council Member Steve Lundeen said, noting those who feel uncomfortable being in that type of public environment should stay home. “We’re not telling people you have to come. Like I said, if you feel uncomfortable, wear a mask, that’s your prerogative. I’m not telling you you have to, not saying you shouldn’t, that’s your prerogative.”
Reiterating that people need to practice their social distancing at the event so future street dances can take place, he added, “I myself feel the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. Right now, I think that many, they need this.”
He informed the council that he heard on the radio that there were not any people from the protests in the Twin Cities that had tested positive for COVID-19, noting the thousands of people that participated in the protests.
“But anyway, just so you guys know, we are looking out for you, also,” Lundeen concluded. “Your mental health is just as important as our physical health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.