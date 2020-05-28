Children who attend Isanti Primary and Isanti Intermediate schools will receive a special send-off Thursday, June 4 after Isanti City Council approved a special event permit at its meeting May 20.
The event will be a grab-and-go lunch pickup, and teachers will be socially distanced around the school to say good-bye to their students.
Principals Shane Dordal and Mark Zeibarth told the council they hoped this will give students a sense of closure for this unprecedented year when school buildings were closed and distance learning began taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was also noted this will give students moving on to a new school next year an opportunity to say good-bye to their teachers and the principals.
