It's in your Court: Child visitation for holidays during a pandemic

Now that we are in the holiday season, that is, the time between mid-November and New Year’s Day, it is probably time to, once again, make some comments on child holiday visitation or “parenting time.” But this is a most unusual time for all of us. Unless you were alive 102 years ago during the Spanish flu epidemic, you have never experienced a holiday season like this. It is a time for patience, cooperation and communication. Start communicating with the other parent now!
Many children of divorced parents will be happily splitting the holidays between their loving and cooperating parents. Other children become the focus of the annual ritual, that is, the “fight” over which parent is entitled to have the child with them for Thanksgiving or Christmas. One would think rational parents could resolve these issues, but unfortunately during the two weeks before Christmas our court will likely see several such disputes make it on the court calendar. Some parents go so far as to retain a lawyer and bring an “emergency motion” to resolve the issue. I anticipate parents arguing over holiday events given the Governor’s suggested limitations on gatherings: no more than 10 people and no more than 3 households at one gathering. I imagine many Minnesotans will find this to be government overreaching and insist on having 25+ people at Grandma’s house for turkey.
Minnesota law provides that the court may grant parents, grandparents, and even non-parents, visitation or what is now termed “parenting time” with a child to the extent that such visitation is in the “best interests of the child.” The court may order that visitation be “supervised” under certain conditions if the child would be endangered by unsupervised visitation. Supervised visitation typically takes place in the home of a relative trusted by both parents or at a child safety center, though there are now very few such centers. Conditions for unsupervised visitation may also include reasonable conditions to protect the child, such as:
1. No use or possession of alcohol or drugs during visitation
2. No transporting of the child except by a licensed driver in an insured vehicle, and in an
age-appropriate car seat
3. No disparaging comments about the other parent in the presence of the child
4. Allow child to call the other parent if they wish
Most custody orders these days have a multi-page detailed schedule for regular and holiday visitation, including pickup and drop-off times, and often locations for the exchanges. If the custodial parent violates the court’s order by denying visitation or limiting visitation, the wronged parent may file a motion seeking relief from the court, including:
1. A finding of civil contempt of court and punishment by serving jail time
2. An order for compensatory visitation to make-up for lost visits
3. An order requiring the filing of a bond to insure there will be no future denials
4. An award of attorney’s fees expended to bring the motion against the parent denying visitation
A basic and commonly-misunderstood part of visitation law is that visitation is NOT conditional upon the payment of court-ordered child support. The parent who is supposed to receive support cannot deny court-ordered parenting time because the “obligor” is failing to pay support. Therefore, the custodial parent can’t bar the child from seeing the other parent for holiday visitation because there is unpaid child support.
When disputes arise over visitation, judges will usually require the parents to attend mediation to attempt to resolve the issues themselves before leaving the decision to the court. Parents may also use the services of a parenting time expeditor or parenting consultant to resolve issues without the expense, financial and emotional, of going to court.
If the dispute remains unresolved, a motion hearing can be held based solely on affidavits filed by the parties and arguments by their attorneys. If the issues involve contempt of court or substantial restrictions of parenting time, the court will order an evidentiary hearing to occur with live (in- court) testimony of witnesses and documentary evidence, such as school and medical records. Sometimes judges will also talk to children in the judge’s chambers (office) with only the lawyers present.
I often tell parents in the middle of such a dispute that they are much better off reaching an agreement in which they are both invested than leaving the decision up to the stranger in the black robe (me) who cannot possibly know more about what is best for their child than them. I sometimes ask them, “Do you want to be the parent that isn’t welcome at your child’s wedding or the birth of the first grandchild because of the miserable childhood you caused them?”
In light of the COVID-19 virus and rapidly increasing rates of positive tests, START COMMUNICATING WITH THE OTHER PARENT ABOUT THE HOLIDAYS. If unresolved, consider mediation. Consult an attorney before going to court. Most importantly, consider the emotional toll on your child of getting the child involved in the middle of the dispute. Children are not “mini-adults.” They will remember how you and the other parent addressed these issues, particularly during the holidays. Keep the child’s feelings and well-being foremost in your mind. Happy Holidays!
JUDGE STEVE HALSEY, Wright County District Court, is chambered in Buffalo and is the host of “The District Court Show” on local cable TV public access channels throughout the Tenth Judicial District. Excerpts can be viewed at WWW.QCTV.org. Go to Community and click “The District Court Show.”
