Jacket Speech caps excellent season with strong showing at state

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Speech team just concluded a memorable season, in more ways than one.
Not only did the teams have to navigate through a unique format where all tournaments were held virtually, but the end result saw five members advance to the Class AA State Competition, which was also held virtually last Friday, April 23.
The team, led by head coach Lee Orvik, had previously earned the Mississippi 8 Conference Championship, with 10 members earning All-Conference and six members earning All-Conference Honorable Mention.
“The Bluejacket Speech Team had a very fun and successful season,” said Orvik. “We competed in ten tournaments, and our team earned a lot of trophies, medals and ribbons. We have a group of amazing, talented, dedicated, and fun students on this team.”
At the section meet, Maisie Gartner placed first in poetry, Ella Orvik and Rachel Watson took second in duo, Molly Siedlecki placed third in poetry, and Jenna Anderson took third in storytelling.
Additionally, eight members advanced to the finals, which Orvik said “is a difficult task in itself.”
In the state competition, Gartner, Orvik, Siedlecki, and Watson each earned All-State honors for their efforts.
“All five of our speakers did very well and had a wonderful time competing at the state meet,” said Orvik.
