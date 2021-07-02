Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced the appointment of Jesse Seabrooks as district court judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. Mr. Seabrooks will be replacing the Honorable Kathleen A. Mottl and will be chambered in Center City in Chisago County.
“I am excited to appoint Jesse Seabrooks to the Tenth Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “Mr. Seabrooks has a broad range of legal experience—including as a brigade judge advocate in the Army National Guard. I am confident that his strong desire to serve and deep commitment to the people of the Tenth Judicial District will make him an excellent judge.”
“Mr. Seabrooks is a strong addition to the Chisago County bench,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “He is a servant leader committed to using his knowledge, experience, and role to create a more just, inclusive and equitable judicial system.”
Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District encompasses Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright counties.
About Jesse Seabrooks
Mr. Seabrooks is an assistant county attorney in Washington County, where he prosecutes a variety of felony and gross misdemeanor offenses. Mr. Seabrooks is tasked as the county’s auto theft attorney, responsible for the office’s compliance with the state-wide automobile theft grant. He also serves as a judge advocate in the Minnesota Army National Guard, where he was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Spartan Shield in 2017-2018. Prior to his work in Washington County, Mr. Seabrooks was an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office in Columbus, Ohio, where he worked in the juvenile and grand jury divisions. His community involvement includes volunteering with Ujamaa Place’s Men’s Group, Washington County’s food drive, high school mock trial, and the Veteran’s Appreciation Program.
