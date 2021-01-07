Johnson sworn in, named GOP Public Safety Lead

Representative Brian Johnson, R-Cambridge, was sworn in Tuesday for his second term as the State Representative for House District 32A. Johnson, a former law enforcement officer, lives in Cambridge with his wife and son.
“I am honored to be sworn in for another term as State Representative for District 32A,” said Johnson. “This session will look different from past sessions, but I look forward to getting back to work for our community. This session will be a very important one, and I hope to hear from the people of our community about their priorities and concerns about the issues that we will be facing this year.”
Johnson was named to three House committees: Judiciary Finance and Policy, Public Safety and Criminal Justice Finance and Policy, and Ways and Means. He was also selected to continue as Republican Lead on the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Finance and Policy committee.
