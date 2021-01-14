In an effort to increase their participation numbers, Girl Scouts of America is offering to waive their $25 membership fees for anyone who signs up between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2021. Any girl in grades K-12 is eligible to join.
Due to COVID, girls in grades K-3 will be invited to virtual sessions led by youth program experts from February through May, 2021.
Anyone interested or who has additional questions can go to the organization’s website at GirlScoutsRV.org.
