Local libraries will offer Lego Club for kids in the coming months. For more information visit ecrlib.org or follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
Cambridge Public Library
Kids ages 7-12 are encouraged to bring their imaginations along with their building skills to Lego Club at East Central Regional Library-Cambridge. Lego Club meets on the second Monday of each month from 4-5 p.m. starting Jan. 13 (other dates are Feb. 10 and March 9).
There is no need to register, and Legos and supplies are provided. The library is located at 244 S. Birch Street in downtown Cambridge and can be reached at 763-689-7390.
North Branch Area Public Library
Kids can put their creativity to the test with the return of Lego Club from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 13 and Feb. 10, at East Central Regional Library-North Branch. Kids will enjoy completing challenges and free building time.
Recommended for builders in grades K-4. No registration necessary. All Legos provided by the library.
The library is located at 6355 379th Street and can be reached at 651-674-8443.
