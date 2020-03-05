Kids can put their creativity to the test at Lego Club from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on three Mondays: March 16, April 20 and May 18 at East Central Regional Library-North Branch.
Geared toward kids in grades K-4, the event includes building challenges and free building time. All Lego pieces are provided by the library. No registration necessary.
The library is located at 6355 379th Street in North Branch and can be reached at 651-674-8443.
For more programs and events, check out the events calendar at ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
