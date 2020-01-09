Knights of Columbus Cambridge Council will hold its annual Free Throw Contest on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. at Cambridge-Isanti High School gymnasium.
The contest is open to girls and boys ages 9 to 14. Age is determined as of Jan. 1, 2020. Bring proof of age.
The winners in age categories will move on to higher levels of competition in the region and state.
There is no cost to enter. For more information call Jeff Landherr at 763-258-4067.
