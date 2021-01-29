Isanti County, get ready to spread kindness to others, to the community, to the environment, and to yourself. Isanti County Public Health and Cambridge Medical Center are sponsoring a Kindness Connection Bingo. This free and fun activity is open for anyone to participate and can be done anytime between February 1 and 28.
There are activities for people of all ages, and the activities range from reading, to playing in the snow, to sending a card to someone, to cooking a healthy recipe. Please remember to practice physical distancing and wear a mask when going inside public places.
•Be kind to your body by doing winter activities, reading, and healthy cooking.
•Be kind to your community by supporting local businesses.
•Be kind to others with random acts of kindness.
•Be kind to the environment by enjoying nature.
To participate:
1. Download a Bingo card from the Isanti County Website. https://www.co.isanti.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/2688/Kindness-Connection-Bingo-PDF
2. Complete activities, and mark them off to make a bingo (horizontal line, vertical line, or diagonal line).
3. Send your completed card to Isanti County Public Health by March 5 via:
•Email: cassandra.shaker@co.isanti.mn.us
•Drop Off: Drop Box outside Isanti County Government Center (555 18th Ave SW,
Cambridge, MN 55008) (Address to Cassie Shaker-Public Health)
•Mail: Cassie Shaker-Public Health, 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge, MN 55008
4. Be entered to win prizes.
For any questions, contact Isanti County Public Health planner Cassie Shaker at 763-689-4071, or cassandra.shaker@co.isanti.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.