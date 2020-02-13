The city of North Branch had twice the reasons to celebrate last Tuesday, Feb. 11 as both Kwik Trip stores celebrated their grand openings with ribbon cutting ceremonies.
First up was the west location, which has been open for around a month now. That was followed by the east location, which just opened last Friday. As part of the ceremonies, the owner of Kwik Trip spoke about the business' history along with one of his grandsons talking about the future of the company.
The events were concluded with the presentation of two checks to local organizations, which is a tradition during the opening of a new store. Plus, there was the obligatory cutting of a ribbon.
