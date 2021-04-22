Kwik Trip takes first steps for coming to Cambridge

Local fans of Kwik Trip, the ever-expanding convenience store chain, now have a clearer vision of the highly-anticipated opening of a store in Cambridge.
During the April 19 Cambridge City Council meeting, the council formally approved the preliminary and final plats for the construction of one of the two announced stores to be located within city limits, which will be located on the lot commonly known as Westrom’s Corner adjacent to the intersection of Highway 65 and South Main Street.
According to Assistant City Administrator Evan Vogel, Kwik Trip is actually in the process of not only purchasing the Westrom’s Corner lot, but also the two vacant lots directly to the north, combining them into a single, seven acre lot.
While official site plans have yet to be released, during the April 6 Planning Commission meeting, City Planner Marcia Westover noted the combined lot will allow for a 9,200 square foot convenience store, gas canopy, diesel canopy, along with semi parking. Additionally, there would be two entrance/exit points, which will be located for easier access for semis.
During council discussion, Council Member Bob Shogren noted the traffic issues the City of Isanti was currently trying to work through at their Kwik Trip intersection. He asked staff if any sort of traffic control was possible at this location. According to Public Works Director Todd Schwab, the entrance/exit points would be too close to the Highway 65/South Main Street stoplights to put them in. However he said part of the plans did call for an additional lane on the northbound side of South Main Street dedicated for vehicles entering and exiting Kwik Trip.
According to a representative of Kwik Trip in attendance at the meeting, the preliminary plans are for the demolition of the current building shortly after the purchase of all three lots is finalized. He said he believed construction would begin approximately a year from now, which would result in an opening taking place late 2022.
Woulfe’s final council meeting
At the conclusion of the meeting, the council recognized this as being current City Administrator Lynda Woulfe’s final meeting before retiring.
“I, along with Lisa (Iverson) was here when we hired you as city administrator,” said Shogren. “Ultimately, it was probably the best decision our council has ever made. We profited significantly because of what you’ve done for us.”
“It has been the highlight of my career,” Woulfe told the council. “I can’t begin to communicate how much this job has helped me grow. I thank you for the gift, for the blessing, and for putting up with me for all these years.
“You have an amazing staff and amazing residents,” she continued. “Evan is going to do a stellar job as your next city administrator because he is so very community minded. I am not leaving at all with any heavy heart. I am excited for you and your future.”
Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be a public ceremony for Woulfe, however a private ceremony for the council, city staff, and select guests will take place prior to the May 3 city council meeting.
Odds and ends
In other action, the council:
•Heard the annual financial audit from Redpath and Company LTD. The results of the audit was clean, resulting in the city receiving a Certificate of Excellence for Financial Reporting for the 18th-straight year.
•Approved a request from Cambridge Isanti Rotary to sell raffle tickets in City Park during nights the city is hosting their Concerts in the Park series. According to former Rotary President Derek Ogren, the raffle is replacing the Taste of Isanti County as their main fundraiser for this year due to COVID restrictions. According to Ogren, the raffle prize will be a $10,000 John Deer Side-by-Side, or $7,500 in cash, whichever the winner chooses.
•Officially approved the hiring of Athanasia Lewis for the position of Assistant City Administrator, effective April 28. Lewis will be taking over for Vogel, who will begin as City Administrator on May 4.
