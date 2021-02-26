Lakes and Pines CAC Inc. has received a grant of Older Americans Act funds from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging to provide Adult Group Respite services in 2021 to older residents needing constant care in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties.
Virtual Adult Group Respite services provide caregivers the chance to take care of other responsibilities or take a break while the care recipient is engaged with staff, volunteers and other care recipients online.
The funds will be used immediately and ongoing to provide virtual Adult Group Respite services during two to three, one hour and a half hour sessions each week. Care receivers may participate in one or multiple sessions each week as space allows. A typical virtual respite session includes gentle exercise, brain-stimulating activities and crafts, conversation and occasional sessions with area artists. Activity packets and supplies needed for the art sessions will be provided. A few tablets and jetpacks are available to loan to respite participants who don’t have internet access.
Lakes and Pines welcomes and coordinates volunteers and artists to assist in providing this service and accepts contributions from participants and the public. A sliding fee scale based on cost of services and self-declared income is available. Fees and participant contributions are not required to receive Adult Group Respite services.
Please contact Lakes and Pines via email, kellyg@lakesandpines.org or call toll free at 1-800-832-6082, extension 1902 for more information
