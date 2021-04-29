Latest county public hearing comparatively quiet

As compared to the last Isanti County Board meeting that featured a lengthy and vocal public hearing, the latest board meeting, which also was supposed to feature two more public hearings, was benign.
Two public hearings were scheduled at the Isanti County Board meeting April 21, one of which took place, and one that was postponed to May 19.
The public hearing that took place pertained to changing a zoning ordinance to allow the storage of excavation equipment in a building on property on which the owner does not reside.
There were no public comments offered, and the ordinance amendment was approved by the board.
The hearing that was postponed pertained to non-conforming uses and their continuance after an ordinance which restricts their use. It was sent back to the planning commission for further review and suggested amendments.
New proposed language for the non-conforming uses ordinance includes changing subdivision one, general rule to state:
Except as otherwise provided below, any nonconformity, including the lawful use or occupation of land or premises at the time of the adoption of an official control, may be continued, despite the use or occupation not conforming to the official control. Those nonconformities, however, shall be subject to any applicable state statutes, local ordinances, and other regulations, including statutes, ordinances and regulations that address alterations or additions, repair after damage, discontinuance of use, and intensification or expansion of use.”
Other proposed language includes changing subdivision six, discontinuance, expansion and intensification to state:
If a nonconformity or occupancy is discontinued for a period of more than one year, or if any nonconforming building or structure is destroyed by fire or other peril to the extent of 50 percent of its estimated market value, any subsequent use or occupancy of the land or premises shall conform to all current statutes, ordinances, or regulations. Non – conforming buildings or uses shall not be expanded or intensified except where such changes are required for health or safety purposes by state or federal law.
Isanti County Zoning Administrator also brought to the board for discussion an ordinance amendment regarding allowing campgrounds in agricultural/residential zones. The Isanti County Board’s recommendations will be brought back to the planning commission for further review, after which a public hearing will be set to receive public comment on the proposed changes.
