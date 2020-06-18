Lattimore named NBAMS Assistant Principal

North Branch Area Public Schools is pleased to announce that current Activities Director Matt Lattimore has accepted the position of North Branch Area Middle School Assistant Principal beginning July 1.
“As much as I will miss working with the activities community, I am looking forward to my new role and supporting staff and students at the middle school,” said Lattimore. “I love helping and supporting students and being an assistant principal provides a great opportunity to do that every day.”
Lattimore is a NBAPS graduate and lives in North Branch. With the exception of a two-year stint in Braham as a 7-12 principal, he has worked for North Branch Area Public Schools for virtually his entire career, first as a Social Studies teacher and then as Activities Director for several years. Lattimore’s wife Mindy serves as an Instructional Coach for the school district and both daughters attend NBAPS.
“Matt will be a tremendous assistant principal,” said Superintendent Deb Henton. “He is a proud product of our school district. He bleeds red and white, and has personal connections with many of the students and families he will be serving. This is a ‘win-win.’ The middle school gets a full-time assistant principal and Matt brings a wealth of experience and community connections to the position.”
