During the high-speed pursuit of two theft and carjacking suspects that took place over a 40-mile stretch within Anoka and Isanti Counties on Sunday, Feb. 21, concluding with shots being fired just south of Braham, killing one suspect and injuring a K-9 officer, law enforcement radio communication revealed snippets of the incident.
Those audio communications, which are primarily between officers who were involved the entire duration of the pursuit, were posted on a YouTube channel titled “MN Crime,” which touts itself as “watching crime, so you don’t have to.” Below are summaries of some of the communications as the pursuit transpired over a 30-minute period, with an emphasis on the period when the pursuit was in Isanti County.
•For a majority of the pursuit, officers were recording speeds ranging from 80 to 110 miles-per-hour, making it impossible to attempt a PIT maneuver. If speeds had slowed down enough, the plan was to use the squad car that had already been damaged during the original encounter with the suspects in Blaine.
•Spike strips were twice deployed. The first was near Viking Boulevard, which were successful in deflating two or three tires. A couple of those tires would eventually come all the way off. The second spike strips were deployed shortly after entering Isanti County. Those were unsuccessful. A third deployment was planned, however Isanti County didn’t have any available to the north of the pursuit, so a call for assistance went out to Braham, Kanabec County, or Mora. The suspect’s vehicle became disabled before the third spike strips were needed.
•Besides calling out cross-streets during the pursuit, officers identified a few other reference points, including The Green Barn, Isanti Ready Mix, and The Purple Hawk.
•Anoka County officers dropped out after passing County Road 5/Heritage Boulevard in Isanti. At that same time, a K-9 officer called to drop out, but he was told to continue on since “I would be more comfortable with two dogs.” (The officer making this statement is unknown). Another K-9 unit was responding from Pine County. However they weren’t able to join before the suspects were in custody.
•As they passed Highway 95 in Cambridge, an officer asked if air support was possible. The answer was they were unavailable due to the weather conditions.
•Also around the Cambridge area, a suggestion was made to initiate a “rolling road block” ahead of the suspect vehicle in an attempt to slow him down. That suggestion was denied due to officers knowing the suspect was in possession of a firearm.
•Once the pursuit reached the point where Highway 65 becomes undivided and is only one lane each direction, the suspect started weaving into the southbound lane in order to pass slower cars. This prompted law enforcement to back off and contemplate completely calling off the pursuit. However once the suspect slowed down a little and stopped entering the southbound lane, permission was given to continue. A minute or two later is when the suspect’s vehicle became disabled, prompting the attempt to flee and shots being fired.
•Bravo, the K-9 who sustained a gunshot wound, was immediately taken away in the back of a squad car. The original plan was to take him to East Central Vet Clinic, but it was closed. So Bravo had to be taken all the way back to Blaine.
