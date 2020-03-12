Community members are encouraged to join East Central Regional Library-Cambridge for a discussion on how to evaluate online information and stay safe on the Internet on Monday, March 23, from 6:30-8 p.m. Learn what “phishing” scams are and how to protect yourself against them and pick up tips and tricks on spotting misinformation in your Internet browsing.
This is the first of a three-part series on Information Literacy, held inside the lower level community room of the library. Geared toward teens and adults, the series continues on Monday, April 6, with the focus on Health Topics and Monday, April 20, with Reliable News. All discussions start at 6:30 p.m.
Participants can pick and choose what discussions they would like to attend. There is no need to register.
The Cambridge Public Library is located at 244 S. Birch St. in the downtown area and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more events and programs, check out the events calendar at ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
