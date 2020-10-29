After two years of successful and informative Dine and Discover programs, the Chisago Age Well Coalition has gone virtual for its upcoming Nov. 10 event.
“We’re excited to announce that our next Dine and Discover event will be a live webinar presented by Aging-in-Place Specialist Gene Nicolelli offering pointers on how to make your home age friendly,” said Coalition member Natalie Matthewson. Nicolleli’s pointers are based on AARP’s 2020 HomeFit Guide.
To register for the free, 90-minute webinar, go to www.nbaceonline.org, and scroll to Senior Offerings or call 651-674-1025. After registering, a confirmation will be sent followed by a second message on Nov. 9 containing a link to the event. It is strongly suggested that interested participants register no later than Sunday, Nov. 8. The webinar takes place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
“We’ve kept the familiar Dine and Discover identity in name only,” explained Matthewson. “In this era of Covid 19, we invite participants to provide their own refreshments while comfortably seated at home as they turn to their computers to hear award-winning Architect Gene Nicolleli share helpful tips on making a home comfortable and safe for people of all ages,” said Matthewson.
Nicolelli is a certified aging-in-place specialist (CAPS) with expertise in universal design and has over 40 years of experience in residential architecture. He will walk webinar participants through the “HomeFit Guide” and share his own advice on modifications that help people stay at home where they want to be.
AARP’s research consistently shows that most people over age 50 prefer to remain in their homes and communities as long as possible. The AARP HomeFit Guide was created to help people stay in the homes they love by turning where they live into a lifelong home suitable for themselves and others in their household no matter what their age or stage of life.
On Nov. 10, Nicolelli will offer practical solutions that range from simple do-it-yourself fixes to more extensive home improvements that are worth the investment. The goal is to help individuals and families make their current or future residence, or that of a loved one, aging friendly.
The webinar is sponsored by the Chisago Age Well Coalition in collaboration with AARP’s HomeFit Guide and North Branch Community Education. Adults of every age are welcome to participate.
The Chisago Age Well Coalition is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of, access to, and satisfaction with, existing services and health resources in the community and to strengthening relationships between senior health systems to benefit older adults and their caregivers.
Learn more about Chisago Age Well at www.chisagoagewell.org or Facebook@ChisagoAgeWell.
