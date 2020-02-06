The Isanti County Master Gardeners will offer a free class on “Maple Syrup Production for the Home Hobbyist” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the lower level of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge.
Ruth Paschke, Isanti County Master Gardener, will introduce attendees to the basics of maple syrup production covering equipment needed, when and how to tap trees, and processing the sap in a way that is easy and economical for the beginner.
The presentation is free, but reservations are recommended by calling 763-689-1810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.