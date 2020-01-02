Children ages 3-5 are invited to Preschool Storytime at both the Cambridge and North Branch libraries starting in January.
The sessions are recommended for ages 3-5, but siblings are welcome.
Keep informed of all library events by visiting the events calendar at ecrlib.org and following East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
Cambridge Preschool Storytime
Cambridge Public Library’s Preschool Storytime will be held every Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. from Jan. 8 through Feb. 26.
Kids will enjoy stories, fingerplays, songs and more in developing early literacy skills. Afterward, they’ll head down to the Meeting Room for some parachute play.
The library is located at 244 S. Birch Street in downtown Cambridge and can be reached at 763-689-7390.
North Branch Preschool Storytime
North Branch Area Public Library’s Preschool Storytime will be held every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. from Jan. 8 through Feb. 26.
Kids will enjoy books, fingerplays, songs, crafts and more in developing early literacy skills.
The library is located at 6355 379th Street, North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443.
