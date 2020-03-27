In light of the recent temporary library closings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, community members can now request an East Central Regional Library card from home.
This new online application process is very similar to getting a card in our branches. To apply, just visit ecrlib.org to request a card. This will take you to a page in their Online Catalog. From there, a person will need to enter their name, address, date of birth, phone number and email address.
After submitting a request, the library will process the application within one business day and get back to the applicant via e-mail with a barcode number and PIN, which will be the last four digits of the phone number entered. The library will mail physical cards to all who sign up once normal operations resume.
Any resident of Aitkin, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties can receive a library card for any of the East Central Regional Libraries’ branches.
Cards can be used to access the digital library right from a person’s home through https://ecrlib.org/find-a-resource/ebooks-eaudiobooks-and-emagazines/ to check out ebooks, audiobooks and emagazines.
