East Central Regional Library is pleased to announce the launch of Brainfuse JobNow – a versatile online service designed to support every step of the job search process.
JobNow features live online coaches who can assist with resumes, cover letters, job interview preparation, and much more. JobNow will be available to all library patrons from home. To access this free service, visit ecrlib.org.
JobNow features the following services:
Live Interview Coaching: Brush up on interview techniques or get live online interview practice from trained job coaches. Job coaches and patrons communicate via live chat in our online classroom. In addition to live interview coaching, patrons enjoy 24/7 access to interview tips and career resources.
Resume Lab: Submit your resumes any time through the JobNow Resume Lab, and a job coach will send it back within 24 hours with detailed feedback and suggestions for improvement. You can also download resume templates or browse resources for producing better resumes.
Career Resources: Enjoy access to a carefully selected library of job resources. In addition, Brainfuse job coaches can target jobs best suited to your interests and qualifications.
Adult Learning Center: The Adult Learning Center provides foundational, career-enhancing skills to job seekers. In addition, it offers test preparation (including the GED and the USCIS citizenship test) and a unique academic skills center featuring live, online tutors.
